Left Menu

Georgia's Saakashvili to end hunger strike once moved to military hospital - lawyer

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:45 IST
Georgia's Saakashvili to end hunger strike once moved to military hospital - lawyer
  • Country:
  • Russia

Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili will end a 50-day hunger strike as soon as he is moved to a military hospital, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told Reuters on Friday.

Georgian authorities proposed earlier to move Saakashvili to the military hospital in the city of Gori amid mounting concerns for his health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021