Georgia's Saakashvili to end hunger strike once moved to military hospital - lawyer

Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili will end a 50-day hunger strike as soon as he is moved to a military hospital, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told Reuters on Friday.

Georgian authorities proposed earlier to move Saakashvili to the military hospital in the city of Gori amid mounting concerns for his health.

