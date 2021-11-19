Dabholkar murder: Defense claims witness signed crime scene report without visiting spot

Left Menu

An independent witness who signed the crime scene inspection report or `panchnama' following the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar had not actually visited the spot, the defense contended before the trial court here on Friday.

Dabholkar, a noted anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on the Omkareshwar bridge in the city on August 20, 2013, while on morning walk. Shyam Marne, one of the two `panch' (independent) witnesses in whose presence officials of the Deccan Gymkhana police station purportedly carried out `panchnama', testified before special UAPA judge S R Navandar.

Marne told special prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi that he saw a broken pair of spectacles and chappals and blood at the spot, besides four cartridges, two live and two empty. He also identified various objects produced as evidence by the prosecution, including the bullets and blood-stained clothes, in the court.

During cross-examination by defense lawyer Prakash Salsingikar, Marne denied meeting CBI officer D S Chauhan on July 4, 2014 and giving his statement.

Advocate Salsingikar then pointed out Marne's own statement of July 4, 2014, given to CBI deputy superintendent D S Chauhan.

As per this statement, Marne was called by police to the Deccan Gymkhana station the day after the murder where he was shown various articles purportedly collected from the crime spot, the lawyer said.

Marne's CBI statement admits that he and another panch witness signed panchnama report at the police station the next day, but it was shown as signed on August 20, 2013, Salsingikar said. ''I had not visited the crime spot....'' the lawyer quoted Marne as saying in the statement.

The court will examine the other panch witness on the next day, November 27. The accused in the case include Virendrasinh Tawde, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave.

