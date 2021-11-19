Left Menu

Ahmednagar hospital fire on Nov 6: Elderly woman dies, toll rises to 13

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:54 IST
Ahmednagar hospital fire on Nov 6: Elderly woman dies, toll rises to 13
The death of a 75-year-old woman on Friday took the toll in the November 6 fire in Ahmednagar district civil hospital to 13.

An official identified the deceased as Godabai Sasane.

''The post mortem report is yet to arrive, but the primary cause of the death could be complications from suffocation,'' said Sandip Mitke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar (Rural).

A fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Ahmednagar on November 6. Four people, including a resident doctor, were later arrested for alleged negligence.

