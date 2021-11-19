Left Menu

Scoreboard: India versus New Zealand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:31 IST
Scoreboard: India versus New Zealand
  • Country:
  • India

India Innings: KL Rahul c Phillips b Southee 65 Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Southee 55 Venkatesh Iyer not out 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Southee 1 Rishabh Pant not out 12 Extras: (LB-6,W-4) 10 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.2 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-135, 3-137 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-16-3, Trent Boult 4-0-36-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-33-0, Adam Milne 3-0-39-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-13-0, James Neesham 0.2-0-12-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021