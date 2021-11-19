Scoreboard: India versus New Zealand

India Innings: KL Rahul c Phillips b Southee 65 Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Southee 55 Venkatesh Iyer not out 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Southee 1 Rishabh Pant not out 12 Extras: (LB-6,W-4) 10 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.2 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-135, 3-137 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-16-3, Trent Boult 4-0-36-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-33-0, Adam Milne 3-0-39-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-13-0, James Neesham 0.2-0-12-0.

