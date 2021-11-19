Congress forms screening committees for polls in Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa

Congress on Friday constituted screening committees for assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa early next year. Party leader Avinash Pandey will be chairman of the screening committee for Uttarakhand which also includes Dr Ajoy Kumar and Virender Singh Rathore.

The ex-officio members are AICC in-charge Devender Yadav, PCC President Ganesh Godiyal, CLP leader Pritam Singh, Harish Rawat, and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state. Former union minister Jairam Ramesh will head the screening committee for Manipur and its members include Pradyut Bordoloi, MP, and Rakibul Hussain, MLA.

The ex-officio member include AICC in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, PCC President Loken Singh, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state. In Goa, party leader Rajni Patil has been made the chairman and members include Hibi Eden,MP, and Dhruv Narayan.

The ex-officio member include AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, PCC President Girish Chodankar and CLP leader Digambar Kamat. The screening committees will recommend names for final approval by the party's Central Election Committee. (ANI)

