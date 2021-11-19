Left Menu

Karnataka: Five members of family killed in accident

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:37 IST
Five members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a lorry near a village in Malavalli Taluk of the district on Friday night, police said.

According to police, Muthamma, president of Banduru village panchayat, was returning with her son, daughter and grandchildren after visiting a temple near Maddur in the autorickshaw.

A speeding lorry collided with their auto rickshaw at Nelamakanahalli village, killing two people on the spot while the three others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

