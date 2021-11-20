Man arrested with 5 kg of poppy in Ramban
A drug peddler was arrested on Friday night with five kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, officials said. A police team intercepted him on a highway at Ramban and recovered the poppy from him, they said. The accused has been identified as Mehfoz Khan, they said.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 00:40 IST
