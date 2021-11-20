Biden urges peaceful expression of views after Rittenhouse verdict

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday urged people to express their views peacefully and consistent with the rule of law after a jury acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests.

Biden said in a statement he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to offer support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

‍"Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy," Biden said in the statement.

