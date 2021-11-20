Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discussed Afghanistan humanitarian needs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 02:57 IST
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari leaders this week discussed their shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities of virtual assets during his meetings with Prime Minster Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani and other senior government and economic leaders in Doha on Thursday, it said.

The United States and Qatar affirmed their intention to work together on countering illicit finance, Treasury said.

