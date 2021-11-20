Left Menu

Man beaten to death over old rivalry in UP, 2 arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:58 IST
Man beaten to death over old rivalry in UP, 2 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was beaten to death by two men over old enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, following which the accused were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar, a lineman in the electricity department, was beaten up by the two accused with sticks and bricks near Bahavari village leading to his death, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Yashpal Singh said.

During investigation, Harendra and Bhura confessed to killing Kumar over an old rivalry, the SHO said. Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the police team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021