Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ashmuji area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
During the operation, the hiding militants fired at the forces, leading to a gunfight, he said, adding one ultra was killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said.
The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
