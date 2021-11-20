Two arrested with 1.5 kg charas worth Rs 1.57 lakh in Gujarat

Two persons were arrested with 1.5 kilograms of charas in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mandvi police station in the district conducted a raid near a temple and arrested a man with the contraband, an official said.

''He said he had procured it from a person from Bada village here. We raided the address given by him and arrested one more person. We seized 1.5 kg charas worth Rs 1.57 lakh from the two accused on Friday,'' the Mandvi police station official said.

The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe to unravel the peddling network was underway, he added.

