Seven Afghan cadets trained at Chennai's Officers training academy to leave for Delhi tomorrow

Seven Afghan cadets (soldiers) who acquired training at the Officers training academy in Chennai will leave for New Delhi on Sunday and will decide their further course of action after consulting the officials at the Afghanistan Embassy in the national capital only, said sources.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Seven Afghan cadets (soldiers) who acquired training at the Officers training academy in Chennai will leave for New Delhi on Sunday and will decide their further course of action after consulting the officials at the Afghanistan Embassy in the national capital only, said sources. These cadets were part of an integrated army training programme at the academy here in Chennai besides other Indian cadets. However, after their arrival in India, the Taliban has taken control of their home country, leaving the fate of these Afghan soldiers hanging.

The passing out parade of 124 gentlemen cadets and 29 women cadets, including 25 cadets of foreign nations, took place at the Officers training academy in Chennai today. "A total of 124 Gentlemen Cadets of the SSC-112 and 29 Women Cadets of the SSC (W)-26 Courses got commissioned. 16 Gentlemen Cadets and nine Women Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries also completed their training," reads the official release.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, who also presented the Sword of Honour and OTA Gold Medal to ACA Siddhanth Sharma, Silver Medal to BUO Dimple Singh Bhati and the Bronze Medal to BCA Muneesh Kumar, as per the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

