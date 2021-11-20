Left Menu

Pune: Night club waiter commits suicide, abetment case registered

Some people connected with a night club in Pune were booked after a waiter working there allegedly committed suicide and his kin claimed he was being harassed, a police official said on Saturday.The waiter had jumped off the 13th floor of a building, which houses the night club, on Wednesday, the Mundhwa police station official said.He had joined there just a month ago.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:59 IST
Pune: Night club waiter commits suicide, abetment case registered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some people connected with a night club in Pune were booked after a waiter working there allegedly committed suicide and his kin claimed he was being harassed, a police official said on Saturday.

The waiter had jumped off the 13th floor of a building, which houses the night club, on Wednesday, the Mundhwa police station official said.

''He had joined there just a month ago. His kin has alleged the night club management used to harass him. We registered an abetment of suicide case against some people connected to the night club on Friday,'' Sub Inspector Gajanan Bhosale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021