Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can "change its behaviour" to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.
Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon's top diplomats and recall their own envoys.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bahrain's Al Muharraq down Nasaf to lift second AFC Cup title
Smoke, cries, panic at Ahmednagar hospital as fire engulfed ICU; most victims senior citizens
Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist act' against Iraq's Al-Kadhimi
Arab League delegation visits Beirut on Monday to address row with Gulf
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Iraqi PM - Al-Arabiya