Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:07 IST
Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says
Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can "change its behaviour" to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon's top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

