Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can "change its behaviour" to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon's top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

