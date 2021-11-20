Left Menu

No evidence of conspiracy: Bombay HC in bail order of Aryan Khan, 2 others

The Bombay High Court, in its order, has said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:53 IST
No evidence of conspiracy: Bombay HC in bail order of Aryan Khan, 2 others
Aryan Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court, in its order, has said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act," the High Court said in its 14-page order while granting bail to three including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha.

It further explained that "merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling on the same cruise," that by itself cannot be termed as "satisfying foundaotin" for invoking provisions of Section 29 against them. "Court has already observed that there is no material on record to infer that Applicants have hatched conspiracy to commit the offence. That being so, at this stage, it is difficult to infer that Applicants are involved in an offence of commercial quantity. As such, parameters laid down under Section 37 of the NDPS Act will be of hardly any consequence while considering the prayer for grant of bail of the Applicants," the Court said.

All the three accused were granted bail by the High Court on October 28. The Court also noted that Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act.

"Aryan is concerned but for irrelevant Whats-App chats noticed in his mobile," the Court remarked. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. A total of 20 people including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested so far in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021