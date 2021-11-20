Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.
In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.
Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organization of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Raahgiri' events to be held in Delhi over next 3 months
Girish Pathak, 19-Year-Old Founder of Koinbee, an Innovative Crypto Trading App Launching in 2022
Blame game continues over Chhath, Giriraj Singh slams Delhi govt for toxic foam in Yamuna
CBI files charge sheet against Anand Giri, two others in Acharya Narendra Giri death case: Officials.
Acharya Narendra Giri death case: CBI charges Anand Giri, two others with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, say officials.