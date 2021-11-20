Left Menu

Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organization of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

