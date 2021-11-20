Left Menu

Gujarat: Girl's family ties her 20-year-old lover to tree, beats him to death

Family members of a girl tied her 20-year-old lover to a tree and beat him to death after her mother saw them talking to each other in Vadodara's Padra.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 19:00 IST
Gujarat: Girl's family ties her 20-year-old lover to tree, beats him to death
SP Sudhir Desai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of a girl tied her 20-year-old lover to a tree and beat him to death after her mother saw them talking to each other in Vadodara's Padra.

The police have booked four of the family and arrested them on the charges of murder.

"Father, grandfather, uncle and brother of the girl have been booked and arrested on charges of murder," Superintendent of police Sudhir Desai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021