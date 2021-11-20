Left Menu

Uttrakhand CM Dhami deserves full-length 5-year test match to perform, says Rajnath Singh

After playing 20-20 cricket, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami deserves a "full-length five-year test match to deliver his best performance", said Union Defence Minister Rajnath during an event organised in poll-bound Uttrakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 19:14 IST
Uttrakhand CM Dhami deserves full-length 5-year test match to perform, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After playing 20-20 cricket, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami deserves a "full-length five-year test match to deliver his best performance", said Union Defence Minister Rajnath during an event organised in poll-bound Uttrakhand. The Defence Minister, along with the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttrakhand Chief Minister, visited Pithoragarh on Saturday to participate in the Shaheed Samman Yatra where he addressed a public meeting and met family members of martyrs.

"I was shocked to know that in the last four months from the day he was sworn in as Uttrakhand CM, he has taken 400 decisions for the welfare of the state. I was also Chief Minister of a state but taking 400 decisions in such a short span of time is not an ordinary thing," Singh said. Appreciating the development work done by the CM, the defence minister said," Uttrakhand Chief Minister is young and dynamic and is capable of leading the state to one of the best states in the country."

"Dhami is a good finisher like Dhoni and we should give him a chance to play and perform in full-length test cricket for five years," he said. After the event, Singh and Dhami met Ex-Servicemen and listen to their grievances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021