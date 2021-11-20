Left Menu

Telangana govt announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for families of farmers who lost lives during agitation

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Central farm laws, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Central farm laws, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation. "We will provide Rs 3 Lakhs ex-gratia, on behalf of the Telangana government, to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation," the chief minister said.

He also urged the Centre to provide compensation to each bereaved family. "We urge the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each bereaved family," he said. The chief minister further said, "We urge Central Government to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers (during farmers' agitation)."

The KCR's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

