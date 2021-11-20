HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL56 RJ-MINISTERS-LD RESIGN All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle Jaipur: Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, all ministers in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence here on Saturday evening.

DEL60 SIDHU-LD IMRAN Sidhu calls Pak PM Imran Khan 'bada bhai'; BJP, AAP, Manish Tewari slam Punjab Cong chief New Delhi/Gurdaspur: Congress' Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his 'bada bhai' (elder brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border to spark a fresh controversy with the remark drawing condemnation from the BJP, AAP and also within the opposition party.

DEL46 LD FARM LAWS Crucial farmer unions' meet on Sunday to decide on agitation course; MSP issue in focus now New Delhi: After its decision to repeal the three agri laws, the Centre is now facing pressure from agitating farmer unions and opposition parties to bring in a legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, with ruling BJP MP Varun Gandhi also joining the chorus on Saturday saying the stir won't end till this issue is resolved.

DEL50 CBI-LD MAHANT Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

DEL49 UP-LD VK SINGH What's black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh Basti (UP): What is black in the farm laws other than the ink used to write them, Union minister V K Singh asked on Saturday and said there is a fight for supremacy in farmer organisations which are not thinking about benefits to small farmers.

MDS14 AP-2ND LD-RAINS 25 killed, 17 missing as flash floods ravage Andhra Pradesh Amaravati: Heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal left 25 persons, including a member of the State Disaster Response Force, killed in different districts of Andhra Pradesh since Friday, while 17 persons still remained missing, the state government said on Saturday.

LEGAL BOM5 MH-HC-ARYAN No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan, 2 others conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

BOM13 MH-COURT-LD ANTILIA-BOOKIE Antilia bomb scare case: Court grants first bail to bookie Naresh Gaur, then stays order after NIA objects Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Saturday granted bail to Naresh Gaur, a cricket bookie, arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case but stayed the order after the prosecution prayed that they wanted to challenge it before a higher court. FOREIGN FGN25: BANGLA-INDIA-BORDER-KILLINGS-MOMEN Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Saturday described the killings on the Indo-Bangla border as “unfortunate” as India's border forces continue to use lethal arms despite assurance from the top level that they would use non-lethal weapons in frontier management.

FGN22 PAK-CHINA-PORT-CONTAINERS Pak says 'empty' containers seized at Mundra Port earlier used for shipping fuel from China for Karachi nuclear power plants Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said the containers seized by Indian authorities at Gujarat's Mundra Port on a Shanghai-bound cargo ship were ''empty'' but were earlier used for the transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants. By Sajjad Hussain SNE

