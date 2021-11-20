Left Menu

Man held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:40 IST
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The accused was nabbed from Burari in north Delhi on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father at Kalyanpuri police station on October 7, a case was registered, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said CCTV footage of all cameras installed in the vicinity of the area was analysed in detail.

The girl was recovered from Burari on Thursday and her medical examination was conducted, the DCP said.

''In her statement, the girl levelled allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault by the accused who was arrested on Thursday,'' she said, adding that further investigation was underway.

