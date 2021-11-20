Left Menu

J-K Police busts sleeper cell module, 5 terror associates held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:11 IST
J-K Police busts sleeper cell module, 5 terror associates held
  • Country:
  • India

A sleeper cell module was busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and five active militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Showket Islam Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Nasser Ahmad Shah, all residents of Lelhar in Pulwama.

''Police busted a sleeper cell module in Pulwama and arrested five active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit of LeT,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police busted a network of active associates of the LeT.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers,'' the spokesperson said.

Incriminating material, including arms/ammunition, has been recovered from their possession, he said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021