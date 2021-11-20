J-K Police busts sleeper cell module, 5 terror associates held

A sleeper cell module was busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and five active militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Showket Islam Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Nasser Ahmad Shah, all residents of Lelhar in Pulwama.

''Police busted a sleeper cell module in Pulwama and arrested five active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit of LeT,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police busted a network of active associates of the LeT.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers,'' the spokesperson said.

Incriminating material, including arms/ammunition, has been recovered from their possession, he said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

