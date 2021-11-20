Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Britain’s decision to ban Hamas -statement
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement condemned Britain's decision to proscribe Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organisation, the movement said on Saturday.
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned Hamas, in a move that brings the UK's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union.
