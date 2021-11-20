Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Britain’s decision to ban Hamas -statement

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:12 IST
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned Hamas, in a move that brings the UK's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union. Image Credit: Flickr
  Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement condemned Britain's decision to proscribe Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organisation, the movement said on Saturday.

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned Hamas, in a move that brings the UK's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union.

