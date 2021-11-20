UP pollution board slaps Rs 10-lakh fine on industry for flouting norms
- Country:
- India
A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on two industrial units and a banquet hall here on Saturday for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said.
The team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sarvottam Rolling Mills, Rs 50,000 on Sir Shadi Lal Distillery & Chemical Works and Rs 5,000 on Kiran Farms for causing air pollution, they said.
The UPPCB regional officer said strict action will be taken against those found violating anti-pollution norms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lakhs of devotees gather for Deepdan Mela on occasion of Diwali in Chitrakoot
India Pavilion crosses two lakh footfalls at Expo 2020 Dubai
Three arrested with drugs worth over Rs 22 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane
Maha: Three held with mephedrone worth over Rs 21 lakh in Mira Road
BSF seizes contraband worth over Rs 7 lakh in Tripura