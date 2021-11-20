Economic empowerment of ordinary Kannadiga need of the hour, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that economic empowerment of ordinary Kannadiga is the immediate need of the community. The chief minister said, "An economically empowered family could then strive for the growth of its language."

Bommai, who inaugurated the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations of Washington-based Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) virtually from his residence in Bengaluru, emphasised the need for improving the economic condition of every Kannadiga. Referring to giving priority to Kannadigas in employment, the Chief Minister said that his government is taking necessary initiatives in this regard through imparting higher education in Kannada and necessary skills development.

"There are obstacles but legal provisions are available to accord priority for Kannadigas in employment in the state and our government will implement it," Bommai said. Bommai called upon the Kannadiga diaspora in the United States to play a catalyst role in getting more investment flow to Karnataka from the US through active interaction with entrepreneurs in the US.

"Showcase the opportunities in Karnataka to them. Our government will provide all the facilities for them to invest," he assured. He appreciated the role being played by AKKA in spreading the fragrance of the Kannada language and its rich culture in the US. (ANI)

