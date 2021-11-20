Hyderabad Police arrests man in robbery case

Hyderabad Police arrested one accused in a robbery case and recovered a mobile phone from his possession. According to Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West and North Zone teams made sustained and consistent efforts and solved a clueless robbery case by apprehending one accused.

The accused was identified as Kommu Babu who committed a robbery at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park in Hyderabad. The victim was identified as Shalu Chaourasiya aged 25.

As per the Commissioner of Police statement, on November 14, the accused went to KBR Park, found a lady walking alone on the outer track of KBR Park. He observed her for some time, when she reached a dark place he pounced on her from her backside, closed her mouth and tried to snatch her cellphone, police informed.

She escaped from the hands of the accused by jumping the outer fence of KBR Park, it added. After the offence, two Inspectors of Task Force, two Inspectors of Banjara Hills PS, ten Sub-Inspectors, thirty PCOs of Task Force and local Police worked together and apprehended the accused Kommu Babu and recovered the stolen mobile from his possession, the commissioner said.

Task Force and local police checked the complicity of seventy to eighty old offenders physically who committed snatchings in Hyderabad City to reach the accused in this case, the police said. In this case, 80 per cent physical human intelligence 20 per cent technical support resulted in solving this sensational case read the statement.

The accused and the seized property were handed over to the SHO, Banjara Hills Police Station for taking further necessary action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)