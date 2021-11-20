PM Modi participates in DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Took part in the DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having extensive deliberations on modernisation of our police set-up."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to attend the 56th DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organized in Delhi, have been organized outside Delhi with an exception of the year 2020 when the conference was held virtually, an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said.

The conference had been organized at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019. (ANI)

