MP: Man found hanging days after his wife was raped and killed by her father over love marriage

A 21-year-old man, whose wife was allegedly raped and killed by her father earlier this month over her love marriage, was found hanging at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Saturday. The man was found hanging at his home under the Ichhawar police station on Friday but no suicide note was found, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Another police official confirmed that the deceased man's wife was allegedly raped and killed by her father, 55, under Ratibad police station in Bhopal earlier this month. On Monday, the police arrested the father of the victim woman over the incident that occurred in the Samasgarh forest area earlier this month, a police official had said. The matter came to light when a forest guard spotted the body of a woman and her six-month-old baby lying near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area on Sunday. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Bilkisganj in the Sehore district, had a love marriage about a year ago. Currently, she had been staying with her elder sister in Ratibad after her infant son died due to some illness on November 4.

Following the infant's death, the victim's elder sister had called their father and brother for cremating the baby, the official said. On their way for cremation on a motorcycle, the accused father took the victim inside the Samasgarh forest, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said, adding that the accused came out of the forest and narrated the incident to his son and the duo returned to the village. ''The accused confessed to the crime and said that he and other family members were angry with the victim after she married against their wishes,'' the official said.

