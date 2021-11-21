WTA says Sunday photos, video of Peng Shuai do not address concerns
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 08:53 IST
- Country:
- China
A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.
Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Women's Tennis Association
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Peng Shuai
Advertisement