WTA says Sunday photos, video of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.

Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)