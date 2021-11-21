Left Menu

WTA says Sunday photos, video of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2021 08:53 IST
A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.

Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.

