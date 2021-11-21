Left Menu

MP: Labourer's hand chopped off after he asked for pending wages; three held

The victim, Ashok Saket, who belongs to Scheduled Caste, had earlier worked as a labourer in construction work for one Ganesh Mishra in Dolmau village, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Shiv Kumar Verma said, adding that Mishra was allegedly dilly-dallying paying the pending wages.Saket, a resident of Padri village, and another person met Mishra on Saturday to resolve the matter.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:38 IST
MP: Labourer's hand chopped off after he asked for pending wages; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old labourer's hand was chopped off allegedly by his employer when he asked for his pending wages in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Sunday, adding three persons were arrested. The incident occurred at Dolmau village under the Sirmaur police station, about 40 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, on Saturday, police said. The victim, Ashok Saket, who belongs to Scheduled Caste, had earlier worked as a labourer in construction work for one Ganesh Mishra in Dolmau village, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said, adding that Mishra was allegedly dilly-dallying paying the pending wages.

Saket, a resident of Padri village, and another person met Mishra on Saturday to resolve the matter. However, a heated argument broke out between them, following which Mishra and others allegedly attacked Saket with a sharp weapon and severed one of his hands. The accused tried to hide the severed arm nearby, which was traced later, the ASP said. Police rushed the labourer to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where a team of doctors reattached the severed hand after surgery, he said. The condition of the victim, however, is critical due to excessive blood loss, he said quoting doctors. Police arrested Mishra and his brothers Ratnesh Mishra and Krishna Kumar Mishra under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021