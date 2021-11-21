Left Menu

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:50 IST
Police Commissionerate system will now be implemented in Bhopal, Indore: MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Police Commissionerate system will now be implemented in Bhopal and Indore.

Sharing information about the implementation of the Police Commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI, "The law and order situation in the state is better, the police are doing a good job. The police and administration together have done many achievements, but the urban population is increasing rapidly".

"The metropolis is also expanding geographically and the population is also increasing continuously. Hence some new problems of law and order are arising. We have decided to solve them and to control the criminals. We are implementing Police Commissionerate system in two big metropolitan cities of the state, in the capital Bhopal and in the clean city of Indore in order to better control the crime," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

