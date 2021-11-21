Left Menu

Woman raped in captivity for three days in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-11-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly held captive, beaten up, and raped for three days here, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman with the police, she was forcibly taken to a hotel by a man where she was made to consume beverages laced with sedatives and raped for three days, they said.

The woman also alleged that the man beat her up whenever she tried to defend herself, police said.

They said the woman and the man knew each other.

The accused, Rahul Verma, is absconding, they said.

Police said the woman has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

