Delhi BJP plans to open Namo centres in slums to help people get benefits of central schemes

The Delhi BJP plans to open 'Namo Sewa Kendras' in slum pockets of around 32 Assembly constituencies in the city, strengthening its outreach campaign ''Jhuggi Samman Yatra'' ahead of the crucial municipal corporation polls early next year, party leaders said.

The BJP, which is ruling the three municipal corporations since 2007, launched ''Jhuggi Samman Yatra'' on Vijaya Dashmi (October 15), seeking to aware slum inhabitants about various welfare schemes of the Modi government and expose ''failures'' of the Kejriwal government in the city.

''The NaMo Sewa Kendras will serve as centers to directly help slum dwellers get benefited by Modi government schemes like Ujjwala Yojna, Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan among others '' said a senior functionary of the Delhi BJP.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and other leaders have so far traversed the slum pockets in 17 Assembly constituencies across the city under its ''Jhuggi Samman Yatra''. The party has identified 32 such constituencies with a high density of slum clusters.

''During these visits, it was felt that many people were unable to reap the benefits of Modi government's schemes although they faced a major problem of water supply, electricity, sewer and other such amenities that come under the domain of Kejriwal government,'' the party functionary said.

The concept of 'NaMo Sewa Kendra' was inspired by the thought to at least help people get those within their reach, he said.

''It is planned to employ local skilled youth to run these centers for maximum benefit to the locals,'' he said.

Party leaders claimed the ''Jhuggi Samman Yatra'' is getting an ''excellent response" in the slum clusters of the city.

''We have already started helping people get Ujjwala Yojna gas connections and register them from other benefits of schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna. The needy people are also being provided immediate help through the distribution of sarees to women and ration kits,'' said Delhi BJP vice president Aditya Jha.

The BJP is pitted against a resurgent AAP riding on the popularity of Kejriwal government's free water and electricity schemes, in the contest for 272 municipal wards in three municipal corporations that are expected to go far polls in April next year.

Many Delhi BJP leaders believe that an outcome of Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and particularly Uttar Pradesh will affect the outcome of municipal polls in the city.

''A good show by Yogi Adityanath in UP will boost our chances here as did in 2017 elections in which we trounced the AAP in all three corporations,'' said another Delhi BJP leader.

The strategy for the civic body polls will also figure in discussions at the executive committee meeting of the Delhi BJP on Monday, party leaders said.

The one-day meet will take place at the NDMC Convention Centre, in which leaders from the national leaders are expected to participate in political discussions. The upcoming municipal corporation polls will be on top of the agenda for discussion, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)