Sudan opposition group says it does not recognise deal with military

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:41 IST
Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognise any political agreement with the military.

The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue.

