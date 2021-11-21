Sudan opposition group says it does not recognise deal with military
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognise any political agreement with the military.
The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue.
Also Read: Sudan talks over coup hit "semi-deadlock", sources from ousted government say
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
Advertisement