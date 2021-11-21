Left Menu

Gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead, Israeli police say

A gunman killed one person and wounded three others in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, a police spokesperson said, describing it as a terrorist attack. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples. A police spokesperson did not indentify the gunman but said he was armed with an improvised submachine gun often used by Palestinian militants.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:59 IST
A gunman killed one person and wounded three others in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, a police spokesperson said, describing it as a terrorist attack. The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples.

A police spokesperson did not indentify the gunman but said he was armed with an improvised submachine gun often used by Palestinian militants. Two of those he shot were civilians, and two were police, the spokeperson said. A Jerusalem hospital said one of the wounded civilians had died.

Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed them in a move not recognised internationally. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

