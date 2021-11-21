Left Menu

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:07 IST
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meeting Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Sunday. Yesterday, ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" was announced in Punjab with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers.

On other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet expansion is all set to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house. Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021