Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Sunday.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Sunday. Yesterday, ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" was announced in Punjab with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers.
On other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet expansion is all set to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house. Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
