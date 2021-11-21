Left Menu

Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police

A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed a civilian and wounded three other people in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, officials said. The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:59 IST
Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed a civilian and wounded three other people in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, officials said.

The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples. Israeli Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev described the gunman as a Hamas member from East Jerusalem. He used a submachine gun in the attack, Barlev said.

Hamas confirmed that the man identified by Israel as the assailant was its member. Britain on Friday banned Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and refuses permanent coexistence with Israel, as a terrorist group. That a move brought London's stance in line with the United States and the European Union. The attack seriously wounded two civilians, one of whom died in hospital, a police spokesman said. Two police officers were lightly wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered security beefed up around Jerusalem after Sunday's attack. "On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas - including what is called its political wing - as a terrorist organization," Bennett told his cabinet. Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed them in a move not recognized internationally.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021