EU's Sefcovic sees progress, hope in N.Ireland Brexit talks
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the issue said on Sunday.
"We had some progress on Friday," Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, said in an interview on the BBC.
