Sudan's military lifts movement restrictions on ousted PM Hamdok - office
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan's military has lifted movement restrictions on ousted Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok and removed the security forces that were stationed outside his home on Sunday, his office told Reuters.
Also Read: Sudan activists reject power-sharing with army, call strikes
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
Advertisement