Left Menu

Taiwan says two Chinese bombers flew to its south

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:02 IST
Taiwan says two Chinese bombers flew to its south
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Two nuclear-capable Chinese H-6 bombers flew to the south of Taiwan on Sunday, part of a total of nine aircraft which flew in Taiwan's air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said.

The two H-6s flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, while the other aircraft flew close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021