Taiwan says two Chinese bombers flew to its south
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Two nuclear-capable Chinese H-6 bombers flew to the south of Taiwan on Sunday, part of a total of nine aircraft which flew in Taiwan's air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said.
The two H-6s flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, while the other aircraft flew close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- the defence ministry
- Bashi Channel
- Philippines
- Taipei
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After Evergrande, another Chinese real estate developer Kaisa at risk of default
Motor racing-Formula One extends Chinese Grand Prix contract to 2025
Sri Lankan court extends order to block payment to Chinese company amid contaminated fertiliser row
China spurs Taiwan anger with criminal liability threat for independence supporters
US lawmakers introduce resolution to support Lithuania-Taiwan ties amid tensions with China