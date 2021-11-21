France to China: Let tennis star Peng Shuai speak or face possible consequences

France's foreign minister called on Chinese authorities to let tennis star Peng Shuai speak publicly to clarify what's happening to her and if she did not then warned that there could be diplomatic consequences for Beijing.

"I'm expecting only one thing: that she speaks," Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that there could be diplomatic consequences if China did not clear up the situation.

