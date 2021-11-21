Left Menu

Thousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters witness

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:17 IST
  • Sudan

Thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness.

Demonstrators carried Sudanese flags as well as pictures of those killed during recent protests against last month's coup, and shouted chants against Burhan, the witness said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

