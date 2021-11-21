Thousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters witness
Thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness.
Demonstrators carried Sudanese flags as well as pictures of those killed during recent protests against last month's coup, and shouted chants against Burhan, the witness said.
