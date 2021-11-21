Left Menu

UP ATS arrests two Rohingyas for making fake documents for illegal immigrants

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two Rohingyas from Kolkata for allegedly making fake documents for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis brought illegally to India.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:24 IST
Mohammed Jamil, one of the accused in the case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two Rohingyas from Kolkata for allegedly making fake documents for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis brought illegally to India. As per information shared by the police on Sunday, the accused have been identified as Mohammed Jamil and Noor Amin. They both are residents of the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The accused, Jamil, used to provide fake documents to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis crossing the Indian-Bangladesh international border and through that, they were provided facilities of passport and visas.

The accused would help send these people abroad and in their illegal immigration into India. Clues about this case were gathered through the arrest of four suspicious people (one Indian and three Bangladeshi citizens) who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in October, namely Mithun, Mominur, Shaon and Mehendi Hassan. Ratan, the brother of one of the arrested named Mithun was involved in this illegal work with Jamil, the police said.

According to the police, two India passports, eight Aadhar cards, three Voter ID cards, three Pan Cards, two mobile phones, 3 UNHCR cards, 2 debit cards, one Driving License, a chequebook, photocopy of a family register issued by the Myanmar Government were recovered from both the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

