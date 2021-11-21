Left Menu

State Executive of Delhi BJP unit to meet on Monday

The meeting of the State Executive of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take place on Monday in the national capital.

The State Executive of Delhi BJP will meet on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting of the State Executive of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take place on Monday in the national capital. The meeting will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal at the NDMC convention centre here.

The agenda of the meeting will be the upcoming civic polls in the national capital next year, the COVID-19 vaccination drive, working strategy, and programmes of the Delhi unit of the party etc. BJP, which has been ruling the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years, is facing a tough challenge from Arvind Kejriwal's government. (ANI)

