World News Roundup: China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan; Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Baltic State after Taiwan opened a de facto embassy there, escalating a row that has sucked in Washington. China views self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan as its territory with no right to the trappings of a state and has stepped up pressure on countries to downgrade or sever their relations with the island, even non-official ones.

Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police

A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed a civilian and wounded three other people in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, officials said. The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples.

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

Poland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as the country's prime minister started a tour of Baltic states to seek support in the crisis. Europe accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the European Union, which has been at odds with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since a disputed election last year.

Chileans head to the polls with two radically different visions on the ballot

Chileans began to vote on Sunday in what is widely seen as the nation's most divisive presidential election since the country's 1990 return to democracy, as an ultra-right-wing former congressman battles it out with a leftist who has thrown his support behind massive street protests. On the Right, Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old Catholic and father of nine, has promised to crack down on crime and has praised the neo-liberal "economic legacy" of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Sudan military to reinstate PM Hamdok after deal - Umma Party head

Sudan's military plans to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and release all political detainees under a deal to end weeks of deadly unrest, the head of one of the country's main political parties told Reuters on Sunday. A source close to Hamdok said he had agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed but the civilian coalition that shared power with the military previously said it opposed any talks with the "putschists" and called for protests to continue on Sunday.

Venezuelans head to polls in regional, local elections as opposition returns

Venezuelans head to the polls on Sunday in local and regional elections which represent a major challenge for electoral authorities and opposition politicians alike, as the latter return to compete for votes against the government of President Nicolas Maduro for the first time in four years. During the elections, over 3,000 state governors, mayors and city councils will be chosen across the South American country, which is beset by a long-running recession and hyperinflation.

Philippines set to resume resupply mission to South China Sea

The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country's troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, and that China "will not interfere" this time.

Kremlin accuses West of artificially whipping up Ukraine tensions

The Kremlin on Sunday accused the West of artificially whipping up tensions around Ukraine with repeated statements suggesting Russia was poised to launch an attack on its neighbour and told Washington and its allies to stop a military build-up nearby. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country has real concerns, widely shared with partners in Europe, over Russian activities at the Ukrainian border, after Ukraine said it feared Russia might be preparing an attack.

Dutch police detain dozens in a second night of COVID-19 rioting

Five police officers were injured in the Netherlands and at least 40 people detained across three provinces as violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday. Dutch authorities used water canon, dogs and mounted police to stop rioting youths who set fires and threw fireworks in the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January.

El Salvador plans first 'Bitcoin City', backed by bitcoin bonds

El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on his bet to harness the crypto currency to fuel investment in the Central American country. Speaking at an event closing a week-long promotion of bitcoin in El Salvador, Bukele said the city planned in the eastern region of La Union would get geothermal power from a volcano and not levy any taxes except for value added tax (VAT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)