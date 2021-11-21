Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sudan's military leaders and Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal on Sunday to bring him back as prime minister of a cabinet of technocrats after his previous government was dissolved in a coup last month.
The agreement provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdalla Hamdok
- Sudan
Advertisement