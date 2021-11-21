Left Menu

Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sudan's military leaders and Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal on Sunday to bring him back as prime minister of a cabinet of technocrats after his previous government was dissolved in a coup last month.

The agreement provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV.

