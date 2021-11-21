Left Menu

Thousands march in Brussels against Belgium's COVID measures

Over the past several days, there have been marches in many European nations as one government after another tightened measures.Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:46 IST
Thousands march in Brussels against Belgium's COVID measures
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Thousands of people gathered in central Brussels on Sunday to protest against the reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. The protest march lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom.'' There were smoke bombs and firecrackers, but there was no violence during the early part of the march, which was due to conclude outside European Union headquarters. Over the past several days, there have been marches in many European nations as one government after another tightened measures.

Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021