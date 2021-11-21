Left Menu

Sudan's Hamdok says political agreement signed to end bloodshed

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:56 IST
Sudan's Hamdok says political agreement signed to end bloodshed
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said an agreement with military leaders aims restore the country's democratic transition and end bloodshed after Sudanese youth were killed in protests against a military power grab.

"I know our youth have the capacity for sacrifice, determination and giving up all that is precious. But Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth's energy into building and development," Hamdok said.

