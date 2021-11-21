Left Menu

Mumbai: Fresh extortion case registered against wanted accused Riyaz Bhati

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:16 IST
Mumbai: Fresh extortion case registered against wanted accused Riyaz Bhati
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim wanted in a high-profile case has been booked for extortion by Versova police in Mumbai for taking money from a businessman after making an objectionable video of the latter.

Riyaz Bhati, wanted in an extortion case registered on July 23, in which the co-accused include former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed API Sachin Waze, has been booked in a fresh case on the complaint of a businessman, an official said on Sunday.

As per the businessman's complaint, Bhati trapped him and extorted Rs 25 lakh after making a video of him in an objectionable state with a woman.

''The complainant has said he paid Rs 25 lakh from two accounts. We have registered a case against Bhati under section 384 of IPC for extortion,'' the Versova police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021